Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 138,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 32.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Open Lending by 16.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Open Lending by 46.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

