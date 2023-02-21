OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $79,084.89 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.88 or 0.27816168 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

