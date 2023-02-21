Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 1,613,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,894. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

