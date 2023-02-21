Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 11,052 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 748,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

