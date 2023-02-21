Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 543,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

BBVA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 207,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

