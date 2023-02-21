Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $142,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,361,912. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

