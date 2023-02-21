Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 294,485 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,485 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

NYSE MFGP remained flat at $6.48 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

