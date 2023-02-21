Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 681,748 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681,748 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,007,926. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

