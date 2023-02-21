Optiver Holding B.V. Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 916,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

