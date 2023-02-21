O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $83,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $861.48. 49,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,774. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $821.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.68. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

