Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

