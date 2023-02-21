Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
