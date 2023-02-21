Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ORA opened at $92.45 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

