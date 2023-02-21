Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $356,479.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,378.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00381844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00092915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00650953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00595162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00180567 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,007,991 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

