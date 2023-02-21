Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 455.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 868,815 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 3.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $173,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

