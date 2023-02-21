Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.97 to $4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,292,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

