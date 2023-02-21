Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $877.17 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013492 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.