PaxMedica, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PXMD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

PaxMedica’s (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 22nd. PaxMedica had issued 1,545,454 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,113,634 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of PaxMedica’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PaxMedica Stock Down 3.1 %

PXMD stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. PaxMedica has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

