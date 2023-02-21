Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

