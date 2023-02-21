Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:ITB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 3,484,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

