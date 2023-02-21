Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

