Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $76,840,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

