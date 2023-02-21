Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,656. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

