Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,183. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

