Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 7.2%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.51. 68,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 750,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

