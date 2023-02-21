Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 7.2%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.51. 68,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 750,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
Several research firms recently commented on MD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
