PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -126.98%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

