Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 156,394 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,190,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,394 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inseego by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 658,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

