Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average of $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $402.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

