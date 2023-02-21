Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

