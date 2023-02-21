Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,019 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

