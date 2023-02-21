Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kanzhun worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $120,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ BZ opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

