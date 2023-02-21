Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

