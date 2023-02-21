Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($177.66) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($243.62) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RI opened at €198.05 ($210.69) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €186.78. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

