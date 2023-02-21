PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

