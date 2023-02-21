PFS Investments Inc. Sells 3,194 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

