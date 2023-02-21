Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni Sells 2,805 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.7 %
PPC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 628,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
