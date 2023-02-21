Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni Sells 2,805 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PPC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 628,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

