Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,199.05

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $81.39 million and $80,199.05 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00197897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00077041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

