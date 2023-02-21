Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 0.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

