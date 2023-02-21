PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $135.73 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $135.73 million and approximately $28.64 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

