POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.34

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 28158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
POET Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.81.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
