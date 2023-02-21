Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 895 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 521,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,694,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $231.85. The company had a trading volume of 179,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,013. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

