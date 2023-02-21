Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. 7,828,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,307,963. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

