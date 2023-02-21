Poollotto.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,133.61 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00013687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $39.15 million and $62,133.61 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

