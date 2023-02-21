Populous One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $1.17 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

