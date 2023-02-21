PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells $63,900.18 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 490,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,524. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
