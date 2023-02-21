PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells $63,900.18 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 490,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,524. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

