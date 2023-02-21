PowerSchool (PWSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool Stock Down 1.5 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 141.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PowerSchool

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

