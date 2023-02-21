Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PREM traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 725,458,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,485,375. Premier African Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.47.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

