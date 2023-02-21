Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PREM traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 725,458,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,485,375. Premier African Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.47.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
