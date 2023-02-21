Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

