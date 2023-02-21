Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,248 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $52,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 451,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,077. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

