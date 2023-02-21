Prom Price Up 13.3% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00022074 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $99.30 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00213863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,649.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.53512982 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,419,647.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

