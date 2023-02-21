Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
See Also
