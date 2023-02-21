Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.